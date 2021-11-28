UAE National Day: His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan pardons 870 prisoners

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 870 prisoners. UAE President pardoned the prisoners ahead of the UAE’s 50th National Day. The debts and fines of the prisoners sentenced for various crimes will be paid off by the government.

Earlier, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, also ordered the release of 43 prisoners.

UAE leaders free thousands of prisoners every year to mark public holidays and festivals throughout the year, such as Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr. Police and prosecution in the country prepare the list of the prisoners to be freed .