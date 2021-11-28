Unruly behaviour: Passenger offloaded from Guwahati-Delhi flight

Guwahati: A passenger from SpiceJet flight SG 8169 (Guwahati-Delhi) was offloaded on Sunday after he repeated got off his seat and created a ruckus.

‘After repeated attempts to pacify him failed and co-passengers told the crew that they were not ready to fly with the said passenger on board. The aircraft was brought back to the bay where airport security officials along with SpiceJet staff deplaned the passenger and handed him over to the CISF’, a SpiceJet spokesperson said. The flight departed thereafter.