World’s first smartphone with 18GB RAM and 1TB of storage capacity is here; Read on

ZTE has come up with a smartphone that has never been launched before. Named the Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition, the phone comes with 20GB of RAM, including 18GB of RAM and 2GB of virtual RAM, as well as 1GB of storage. The processor is Snapdragon 888. The phone also has a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus and a curved AMOLED display. The screen has HDR10 Plus support and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The rear quad camera system is fitted with three 64MP camera sensors. They also have an 8MP periscope telephoto camera. It also has a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. The new phone has a 4600 mAh battery and a 65w fast charging capacity. GizmoChina reports that the phone will be priced at around $ 1100. The phone’s receipt box reportedly includes a screen protection film and a $ 55 ZTE Livebuds Pro Bluetooth earbuds. ZTE has introduced another model called the Action 30 Ultra, but it is not as good as the Aerospace Edition.