‘Captain’ out of team when Kohli returns?

India vs New Zealand first test opened the great possibility for debutant Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas scored his maiden test century in his debut match. He repeated his striking performance with a half-century in the second innings. This is good news for Indian fans, but at the same time, Shreyas’ performance shook Ajinkya Rahane’s place in the Test team. The main reason for this is that Shreyas’ excellent performance in the number 5 batting position was dominated by Rahane for 5 years. When Virat Kohli returns for the next Test, Rahane is likely to be ruled out. He was out of form this year.

Rahane now holds the record for the worst Test performance by an Indian batsman in a calendar year. This year he has a batting average of 19.57 from 21 innings.

Rahane 2021

Innings: 21

Runs: 411

Batting average: 19.57

Highest score: 67

Half-century: 2

Depressed with age?

Rahane (33), who was the mainstay of Indian batting at the beginning of his career, has fallen behind in the last two years.

Rahane – Test career

First 40 Tests

Runs: 2809

Average: 47.61

Century: 9