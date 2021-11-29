Europe and Taiwan must defend democracy together, says Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting lawmakers from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Monday that Taiwan and Europe must work together to combat authoritarianism and disinformation.

Since authorising the establishment of a de facto Taiwanese embassy in its capital, Lithuania has been under constant pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

Beijing has increased military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan to recognise Chinese sovereignty claims and to limit its international engagement. Tsai’s asserts that Taiwan would not be intimidated and will protect its independence and democracy.

President Tsai told lawmakers in the Presidential Office that Taiwan and the Baltic states, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have comparable stories of breaking free from totalitarian rule and fighting for freedom.