Fully vaccinated foreign pilgrims can perform Umrah

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah pilgrimage. They will be exempted from quarantine. The vaccines must be approved by Saudi Arabia.

But other foreign pilgrims who are travelling on Umrah visas and have been vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation, will have to go undergo 3-day quarantine.

Saudi Arabia has approved Oxford AstraZeneca, Comirnaty, Pfizer/BioNtech, SK Bioscience, Vaxzevria, Covishield, Moderna, Spikevax Johnson & Johnson vaccines.