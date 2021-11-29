Here is the full list of bank holidays in December

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 12 days in December. Bank holidays are declared by the Reserve bank of India (RBI). There are three types of holidays for banks in the country and they are holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

Not all the banks in the country will be closed in these 12 days as some are regional holidays. The bank holidays differ from state to state and in some private banks. Online banking activities will continue to work on these holidays.

List of Holidays:

December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier: – Goa, Tripura

December 5: Sunday- All over India

December 11: Second Saturday of the month- All over India

December 12: Sunday- All over India

December 18: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham – Meghalaya

December 19: – Sunday- All over India

December 24: Christmas Festival (Christmas Eve)- Mizoram, Meghalaya

December 25: Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas – All over India

December 26- Sunday – All over India

December 27: Christmas Celebration — Aizawl

December 30: U Kiang Nangbah – Meghalaya, Sikkim

December 31: New Year’s Eve – Manipur