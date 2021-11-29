IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states

India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that extremely heavy rain will continue to pummel regions of southern India until today.

Meanwhile, monsoon rain still continued to batter in numerous parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and Rameshwaram, with up to 75% of average rainfall recorded.

On Saturday, Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected submerged districts and watched efforts to remove water using heavy-duty pumps.

Light to moderate rains are forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep, while scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is forecast for south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema over the next three days, with a reduction thereafter.

Over the central Bay of Bengal, the neighbouring South Bay of Bengal, and the south Andaman sea, an IMD bulletin predicted scattered to broken, low, and medium clouds with embedded moderate to very intense convection.