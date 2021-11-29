Know how to link PAN card with Aadhaar card via SMS

New Delhi: Aadhar Card is one of the most important documents in India and for getting all most all government services the card is necessary. The card issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department and the PAN Card is needed to most of the financial transactions.

The Union government has earlier extended the deadline to link the PAN Card with the Aadhar Card till March 2022. For those who have still not linked the tow documents, here is a simple way for that. You can link the cards either via online or by sending SMS.

Here is how to link PAN card with Aadhaar card via SMS:

Type the below given message from registered mobile number and send it to either 567678 or 56161.

UIDPAN<SPACE><12-digit Aadhaar><Space><10-digit PAN>

Here is how to how to link your PAN Card with your Aadhaar Card online:

Visit new e-filing portal 2.0.

– Go to ‘Our Services’ tab.

– Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option.

– You will be taken to a new page.

– Enter these details: Your PAN number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar and Mobile Number.

– Now click on the box ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’.

– You will get a 6-digit OTP on your registered mobile number.

– Enter this OTP on the verification page and press ‘Validate’.

– Upon clicking, you will get a pop-up message stating that your request to link PAN with Aadhaar has been submitted.