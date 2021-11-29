Moto G31 launched in India: Price and Specifications here;

The Moto G31 was launched in the Indian market. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The primary sensor of the triple back camera is 50 megapixels. The phone comes in two colour variants and contains a fingerprint sensor as well as a face unlock capability. The Moto G31 is said to have a battery life of up to 36 hours and supports 20W TurboPower rapid charging. Earlier this month, the Moto G31 was unveiled in Europe for the first time.

In India, the new Moto G31 costs Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It’s available in two colours: Baby Blue and Meteorite Grey. From 12 p.m. on December 6, the phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart (noon).

The Moto G31 is equipped with a hybrid dual-SIM slot (Nano + Nano/ microSD) and runs on Android 11 stock software. It has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED hole-punch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 409ppi pixel density, and a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is up to 128GB, with the option to extend it further using the hybrid microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

Coming to the camera department. The phone features a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Moto G31 includes a 13-megapixel front camera for video calling and selfies.