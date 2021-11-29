Nissan Magnite ignites excitement in customers; around 30,000 cars plying :

Japanese automaker Nissan’s compact SUV Magnite has won the hearts of the people in the Indian market. Reaching the streets after the announcements, the vehicle has once again reached the fans with its style and richness of features and has now crossed another milestone.

The Nissan Magnite compact SUV was launched in December 2020. Nearly a year after its launch, the car has surpassed the 30,000 mark in sales. As part of the celebration, Nissan Chairperson (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, Oceania region) Gillum Cartier handed over the keys to the last one sold to a customer. 72,000 bookings have already been received.

Nissan Magnite is available in 20 grades in four variants: XE, XL, XV and XV Premium. The ex-showroom price ranges from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh. Nissan has said that the vehicle will be made in India for the world. It will be exported to foreign countries such as Nepal, South Africa and Indonesia.

The Magnite SUV is based on the CMF-A platform jointly developed by Nissan Motors and Renault. This platform is also the basis for the Kaiger that Renault has introduced in this segment. The front is stylized with a muscular grille, LED headlamps, L-shaped LED DRL, dual-tone bumper and projection fog lamp. This vehicle is equipped with alloy wheels.

It has been launched in the market at a low price but the features have not been compromised. The best features of the segment enrich the interior of the magnetite. The most attractive of these is the instrument cluster. Seven-inch digital meter in different mood colours. An eight-inch infotainment system, a redesigned dashboard and excellent seating will also make the interior more attractive.

The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. It will be mated to a five-speed manual and CVT. The main competitors are Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Breza, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kaiger and Kia Sonnet.