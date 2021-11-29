Passengers from southern Africa not required to test for Omicron in the United States

In response to the recently identified Omicron COVID-19 strain, which prompted the Biden administration to limit travel from southern Africa, US health officials have not imposed any new screening or tracing procedures.

In an effort to stem the spread of the Omicron variant, which was first found in South Africa on Friday, the US will begin banning most international travellers from South Africa and seven other southern African countries on Monday.

The travel limitations, on the other hand, do not prohibit flights or apply to US citizens and lawful permanent residents. Flights from South Africa have continued to carry foreign nationals until the restriction takes effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday.

Airline travellers arriving in the United States from abroad are already subject to strict CDC COVID-19 vaccination and testing standards, but they are not routinely supervised by health officials once they disembark and are not forced to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival.