PM Modi says Govt. is ready to answer any questions in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to the media outside the Lok Sabha ahead of the winter session of Parliament, said his government was prepared to debate and respond to all issues raised during the session.

‘This is a crucial Parliamentary session. The country’s residents want a constructive session. They’re doing their part to make the world a better place’ the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi has advised the opposition to keep the proceedings civil. ‘The citizens of the country expect a constructive session,’ he remarked. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government has twenty-six new measures on its agenda. The government has stated that a bill repealing three agriculture legislation will be taken up as soon as possible.

In light of the new Covid variation ‘Omicron,’ Prime Minister Modi also stated that the country should be on high alert.