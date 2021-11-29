Police bust cricket betting racket, seizes Rs 2 crore

Hyderabad: Telangana police busted an inter-state online cricket betting racket in Warangal city. Police arrested two people in connection with this and recovered Rs 2 crore along with seven mobile phones, 43 passbooks and 15 ATM cards.

The arrested were identified as Madishetty Prasad, a native of Hanamkonda district and Abhay Vilas Rao, native of Yavatmahal district in Maharashtra. As per police the accused were running the racket from Mumbai and were making customers through a website. The accused had received bets for T20 World Cup and India-New Zealand T20 series held recently.