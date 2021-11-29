‘Sack Poonia, Save BJP’; Ad against BJP in Ajmer paper

The Rajasthan state BJP has erupted over the advertisement issued during former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s recent trip to Ajmer, just before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Rajasthan.

The slogan ‘Jai Jai Rajasthan’ appeared in the advertisement supporting Raje, along with a catchphrase targeting BJP Amber MLA Satish Poonia, which reads ‘Poonia Bhagao-BJP Bachao’ (‘Sack Poonia, Save BJP’).

The commercial further asks PM Modi and Amit Shah to make Vasundhara Raje the face of the Rajasthan BJP and to give her complete control over the state.

Issued in the name of one Ganesh Chaudhary, a former chairman of Ajmer Co-operative Bank, the half-page ad published in an Ajmer newspaper has once again exposed the fault lines within the party. However, Raje has denied any connection with the person who had published the ad.