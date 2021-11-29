Salman Khan requests fans not to ‘waste’ milk on ‘Antim’ posters

Salman Khan’s followers can be seen pouring milk over ‘Antim’ posters and dancing to dhol rhythms in a video shared on social media on Sunday. He also sent a statement asking his admirers not to ‘waste’ milk and instead donate it to starving children who cannot afford to buy milk.

He wrote: ‘Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta…’

Another video of moviegoers and supporters lighting firecrackers inside a theatre while seeing ‘Antim’ recently appeared on the internet. On social media, the actor also asked his followers not to do so, stating that ‘it could prove to be a huge fire hazard’.

Salman is portrayed as a cop in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Aayush Sharma, Salman’s brother-in-law, plays the lead in the film. Antim is directed by debutant Mahesh Manjrekar and it was Salman’s first Indian theatrical release since the COVID pandemic.

Aside from that, he will be seen in ‘Tiger 3,’ which will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will hit theatres in the second half of 2022.