Sethurama Iyer is coming!!! Mammooty starter CBI series starts rolling

Mammootty’s all-time hit character, Sethuramayyar is coming for the fifth time. The fifth series of the CBI series has started shooting in Kochi. CBI is one of the best series of Malayalam crime films of all time. S.N. In Swamy’s screenplay, K. Madhu is bringing Mammootty to the audience for the fifth time as Sethuramayya. The CBI’s first entry was in 1988 in the film ‘ Oru CBI diarykurippu’. The film was later succeeded by sequels Jagratha, Sethuramayyar CBI and Nerariyan CBI. All these were huge successes at the box office.

The fifth part of the film is now being prepared after 13 years. Earlier, it was reported that Manju Warrier will be playing the lead role in the film. Screenwriter S.N. Swamy had earlier revealed that Mukesh and Saikumar would be back. Jacques Bijoy will compose the music for the fifth part. This is for the first time in Indian Cinema a movie has its fifth sequel being produced.