Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha shooting starts….

On Friday, actor Sidharth Malhotra began filming for his film ‘Yodha.’ Sidharth took to Instagram Story to share the news with his admirers, posting a series of photos from the shoot. He showed us a glimpse of the film’s clapperboard in the first image. He can also be seen getting ready for his scene in another photograph. He’s wearing a backpack, which we can see. He captioned the photo, ‘Yodha begins.’

‘Yodha,’ produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is said to be an aerial action picture. As Sidharth began filming for Yodha, even Dharma Productions handled sharing images.