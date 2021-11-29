Strong earthquake hits Japan

Tokyo: A strong earthquake of 6.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck southeast of Honshu in Japan on Monday at 6.10 pm. As per the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers. There is no immediate reports of any causality, injury or damage to property. No tsunami warning was issued.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The country witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year.