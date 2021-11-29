Tharoor’s selfie with women MPs with ‘attractive place to work’ tweet sparks row

Congress Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor got himself into controversy after posing for a photo with six female Members of Parliament and commented on how the Lok Sabha is a beautiful place to work. The message, which was shared at the opening of Parliament’s Winter Session, has been criticised as misogynistic.

Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, and Jothimani appear in the shot. Sharing the picture, Tharoor wrote, ‘Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work?’. Later, he clarified his statement.

The MP apologised to those who were hurt by the photo, describing it as a display of workplace camaraderie. ‘The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs’ initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but I was happy to be roped into this show of workplace camaraderie. That’s all this is’, Tharoor said.

The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs' initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but i was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie. That's all this is. https://t.co/MfpcilPmSB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 29, 2021

A netizen wrote, ‘attractive place to work or show of camaraderie? The choice of words in the earlier tweet were sexist, the latter is just fine. That’s all this is!’ While another commented, ‘Like literally, is there really anything wrong in that? I seriously can’t find anything’.

The 25-day Winter Session of Parliament, which began November 29, was a tumultuous affair. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha without debate.