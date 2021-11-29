UAE based airline offers 50% off on flight tickets

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi based air carrier, Etihad Airways announced 50% discount on flight tickets. The offer was announced to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE.

The 50 hours online sale will run from 10 pm on Monday, November 29to midnight, Wednesday, December 1. Tickets are valid for travel until June 14, 2022.

The air carrier said that passengers can book tickets now and change their flights later with no additional costs. The airline also informed that passengers flying during the National Day holidays will be provided with traditional Emirati cuisine on board Etihad. Passengers travelling on National Day will also be given a limited-edition notebook designed by Emirati artist Maitha Demithan. The notebook features an illustration about the growth of Abu Dhabi .