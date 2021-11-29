UAE based airline suspends flights to this country

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Morocco from November 30 until further notice. The national air carrier of Abu Dhabi said that the flight was suspended as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The airline said that more information is available on?etihad.com/destinationguide,?through the mobile app, or by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE). Passengers who have purchased their tickets through a travel agent can contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance.