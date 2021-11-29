UAE National Day: No toll charge, free parking announced in another emirate

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced free parking in the emirate during UAE National Day holidays. Parking will be free from December 1 to December 3. Parking fees will resume on Saturday, December 4.

The authority also exempted toll charges during this holiday period. It urged all residents to follow residents’ Mawaqif regulations — from 9 am to 8 am during the National Day holiday. ITC also announced that all Customer’s Happiness Centers will be closed during the National Day holidays, and will resume operations on December 5.

Public bus service will follow the usual timings of Fridays and official holidays during the National Day break and ferry services will operate between Dalma Island and Jebel Al Dhanna port, and between Al Saadiyat Island and Al Aliah.