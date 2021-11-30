14 killed in military helicopter crash

Baku: 14 people were killed and two others were injured after a military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan on Tuesday. The helicopter of the State Border Guard service crashed during a flight over the Garaeybat training.

All of the victims were military servicemen. The government announced an investigation by two state agencies to find out the cause of the accident.

Also Read: UAE National Day: Expo 2020 Dubai announces free entry

The incident came two weeks after Azerbaijan and neighbouring Armenia engaged in the war along their border over the control of Nagorno-Karabakh region.