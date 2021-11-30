5th wedding anniversary: Hazel Keech posts an unseen wedding pic with Yuvraj Singh

On the fifth wedding anniversary of Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh, the actress flipped through her wedding album and shared an unseen picture of herself and the cricketer with an adorable note on Instagram.

‘When we first met I knew, in that moment, something big had happened…. but I didn’t know what. I didn’t know then that my life would be changed forever. Happy 5 years to the biggest change I never saw coming and a happy ever after I wasn’t looking for…. Thank you for completing my life! The words ‘I love you’ don’t cut it, but it’ll do xxx’- the actress penned the caption.

Yuvi also wished his wife with a loved-up post on social media. ‘5 years and strong!! I love you and I miss you. We will be together soon. Happy anniversary, baby’, he shared a picture of themselves and wrote.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech first met at a friend’s birthday party in 2011 but they did not become a couple until years later. Eventually, they got married in November 2016. Yuvraj and Hazel got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on November 30, 2016 at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara. They exchanged marital vows again, according to Hindu rituals, on December 2, 2016 in Goa.