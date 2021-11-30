Ajay Devgn’s ‘MayDay’ renamed as ‘Runway 34’, film to release on Eid 2022

The forthcoming directorial venture of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, has been renamed ‘Runway 34’. The film was previously titled ‘MayDay’ and was billed as a suspense thriller.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Ajay revealed the new title and said, ‘MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! #Runway34 – Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022, as promised’.

‘After U Me Aur Hum’ in 2008 and ‘Shivaay’ in 2016, Runway 34 is Ajay’s third directorial effort. The team began filming in December last year.

Ajay will play a pilot and Rakul Preet will play his co-pilot in the film, but the details of Bachchan’s character have been kept under wraps. Angira Dhar also appears in the film. Under the umbrella of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Runway 34 will be released on April 29, 2022.