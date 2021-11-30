Australia reports five Omicron cases, Hong Kong expands travel curbs

As global health authorities scrambled to prevent a potential outbreak of the Omicron virus, Hong Kong expanded its ban on non-residents from numerous nations, while Australia’s cabinet will examine containment actions on Tuesday after five people tested positive.

Two passengers from Johannesburg who tested positive for Omicron in Sydney transited through Singapore’s Changi airport, Singaporean health ministry reported.

Omicron, which was initially discovered in southern Africa and bears a high risk of infection surges, has sparked worldwide concern, with border closures casting a pall over a fledgling economic recovery following a two-year pandemic.

Hong Kong is the latest city to enact new travel restrictions. Non-residents from Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Zambia would not be allowed to enter the country, according to a statement released on Monday.