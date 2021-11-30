Bizarre! Guests at wedding continue eating despite wedding hall on fire!

Despite the marriage hall erupting into flames in the background, guests at a wedding in Maharashtra are seen enjoying dinner at a wedding as if nothing has happened. The 24-second video has gone crazily viral on social media platforms.

The video, which is reportedly from Ansari Marriage Hall in Bhiwandi in Thane, was shared by the Facebook page called Indian Fire Service. ‘Wedding pandal catches fire. The guest is torn between checking it out and gobbling the delicious meal. #bhiwandi #maharashtra, the caption read.

In the video, a man seems to be trapped in a dilemma between finishing their dinner and paying attention to the potentially catastrophic situation occurring in the background. As he devours the yummy meal, he spots a huge fire breakout behind him. But he appears to be least concerned and continuous to enjoy his sumptuous meal.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday evening, and the fire began from a storeroom in the pandal. Three fire engines rushed to the spot. The fire had reportedly caused damage to six two-wheelers, some chairs and decorations in the hall. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the incident. Even though the exact cause of the fire had not been confirmed, officials suspect that firecrackers used at the ceremony might have caused the ignition.