Covishield remained effective even during deadly delta variant surge: Lancet report

New Delhi: A study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal proved that Covishield vaccine remained effective against moderate-to-severe Covid-19 even during the devastating surge dominated by the highly transmissible delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. The study was meant to evaluate real-world effectiveness of Covishield during the deadly surge between April-May in India that put the health infrastructure under tremendous strain.

According to study, during the moderate to severe disease phase, the vaccine efficacy was proved to be 81%. The findings come even as a new Covid variant – Omicron or the B.1.1.529 was detected in South Africa last week and designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a ‘variant of concern’, has set off alarm bells across the world.

Covishield-maker Serum Institute of India has resumed vaccine exports for distribution to low- and middle-income nations under the global vaccine-sharing programme COVAX. Earlier this month, the WHO added the vaccine to its list of approved emergency use Covid-19 vaccines.