Emirates Airlines resume flight service to this city

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced that it will operate four passenger flights a week to Johannesburg, South Africa from December 1 to 31, 2021. It urged passengers to check the airline’s website for flight schedule, seat availability and latest travel requirements.

The air carrier said that due to the travel restrictions it will not be operating flights from Johannesburg.

UAE had suspended flights and entry of passengers from seven African countries including South Africa after new Covid-19 Omicron variant was detected in the African country.