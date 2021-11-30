Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The weakening of the US dollar in the international market and positive opening of the Indian share market has supported the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 74.91, then surged to 74.86 against the dollar, up by 21 paise against its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee ended at 75.07 against the US dollar, lower by 18 paise. The rupee is trading at 20.39 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.21% to 96.14. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,332.21 crore.