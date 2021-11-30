Google redesigns Wear OS Updates screen

Google stated in May at the Google I/O 2021 event that Wear OS would be completely overhauled. The company had teamed up with Samsung to bring Wear OS 3, a new operating system for the android smartwatches. Google has released a new ‘System updates’ interface for current Wear OS smartwatches in preparation for this update. This allows users to check the Android version and security patch level of their wearable devices easily.

Currently, the majority of Wear OS updates are sent via Google Play Store or Google Play Services applications. On Wear OS smartwatches, however, updating to version 21.42.18 includes a revised ‘System updates’ interface (Settings > System > About). Users can now view the status ‘Your watch is up to date’ at the top.

Previously, the security patch level could be seen at the bottom of the ‘Versions’ list. In addition, past ‘System version’ systems used letters rather than numbers to signify their level. The new method appears to be more user-friendly than earlier incarnations, and it paves the way for Wear OS 3.

Wear OS 3 is a collaboration between Google and Samsung that integrates the best features of Wear OS and Tizen into a single platform. The approach is intended to challenge Apple, the smartwatch market leader. This version of the operating system includes third-party Tile support as well as the ability to move between apps by double-tapping the screen. The interfaces of Google Maps and Google Assistant have been improved. Fitbit’s health and fitness tracking updates have also been included in Wear OS 3.