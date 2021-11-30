Gulf country bans import of eggs, chicken and birds from three countries

Kuwait City: Kuwait has banned import of live birds, eggs, chicken and poultry products from three countries. The Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources Authority in Kuwait imposed ban on Poland, Hungary and Kazakhstan. The ban was imposed as bird flu was reported in these countries.

The official spokesperson of the authority said that the decision was taken as per the recommendations from Animal Health Department and regulations of the World Organization for Animal Health.