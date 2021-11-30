HC requests Centre to respond to plea for live streaming of proceedings on same-sex marriage petitions

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court sought the Centre’s answer to a petition seeking live broadcasting of hearings on petitions to recognise same-sex marriages under special, Hindu, and foreign marriage laws.

The matter was set for further hearing on February 3 by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, who provided time to the Centre’s counsel to seek directions on the subject and file a reply.

The court was considering a slew of applications from same-sex couples seeking a decision that same-sex weddings are recognised under the special, Hindu, and foreign marriage laws.

Senior counsel Neeraj Kishan Kaul, who represents some of the petitioners, argued that due to the nature of the rights at stake, live broadcasting of the hearings is necessary because it affects seven to eight per cent of the country’s population.

He went on to say that it is an issue of national importance, and that live streaming can accommodate a wider audience.

The high court also issued notice and requested a response from the Centre on two distinct petitions, one filed by two women who have already married abroad and sought recognition here, and the other filed by a transsexual who has had sex reassignment surgery.