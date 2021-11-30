Jack Dorsey steps down; Parag Agarwal to succeed as Twitter CEO

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the business’s CEO, according to the company. The company’s current Chief Technology Officer, Parag Agarwal will succeed him. Twitter’s stock had already risen on news that co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company’s CEO.

The Associated Press reached out to Twitter Inc. for comment early Monday, but the company did not immediately respond.

Dorsey is also the CEO of Square, a financial payments startup he created, and some prominent investors have openly questioned whether he can oversee both companies effectively.