Jio tipped off to be working on Jio Tablet and Jio TV

In India, Reliance recently announced the JioPhone Next, a low-cost smartphone. The price point being affordable, it is targeted at customers who are new smartphone users. According to a new source, the corporation is also working on other hardware devices besides phones and will enter other hardware categories next year. According to the source, the corporation is working on a new Jio tablet for the Indian market. Furthermore, a new Jio TV is said to be in the pipeline. A Jio laptop has also been mentioned in previous rumours.

According to 91Mobiles, the telecom company is planning to launch two new Jio hardware devices next year, citing tipster Mukul Sharma. The Jio tablet and Jio TV are said to be the new products. There is no particular launch date for either of these products nor have their specifications been released.

The first Jio tablet is believed to operate on the PragatiOS software, which was created exclusively for JioPhone Next by Google and Reliance. The tablet should also include Google Play Store access and be powered by a Qualcomm processor. Jio TV, on the other hand, might have support for a number of popular OTT apps and be bundled with the Jio Fiber set-top box. It’s also likely to come in a variety of sizes. If the business is truly working on these two devices, further leaks should reveal additional information.

Reliance is also said to be developing its own laptop, the JioBook. The laptop will be powered by a MediaTek MT8788 SoC with 2GB of RAM, according to reports. It’s said to have a Full HD (1,366×768) display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with a Snapdragon X12 4G modem under the hood. JioBook is rumoured to include pre-installed apps like JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages, as well as Microsoft software like Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and Office.