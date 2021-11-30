Keerthy and Tovino to pair-up in ‘Vashi’

National film award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has linked up with Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas for an upcoming film ‘Vashi’. On Sunday, the two stated that They had begun shooting for the film on their Instagram sites. They shared comparable photos from the venue of the session.

Keerthy captioned the photographs,’ Ending the month with a new beginning and new journey,’

Vishnu R Raghav, best known for his role in ‘Theevram,’ will make his directorial debut with ‘Vaashi.’ In the Tamil and Telugu film industries, Keerthy is a well-known actress. ‘Marakkar-Arabikadalinte Simham,’ Soon-to-be-released film starring Mohanlal, features her. Keerthy was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Tamil film ‘Annaatthe’ and Telugu film ‘Rang De’.