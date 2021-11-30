Know how to upload files and folders to Google Drive

New Delhi: Google drive is one of the most popular file storage and synchronization service developed by Google and was launched on 2012. It is used to store and take a backup of your data including images, videos, documents in the phones and PCs.

Google gives 15 GB of free storage on Google Drive for every user. Once you upload the data on Google drive then you can delete these files from your gadget without actually losing any of it.

How to upload files and folders to Google Drive:

On Computers and Laptops:

1. On your computer, go to drive.google.com.

2. At the top left, click New and then File Upload or Folder Upload.

3. Choose the file or folder you want to upload.

Steps to upload and view files to a Google Drive on Android:

1. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Drive app.

2. Tap Add.

3. Tap Upload.

4. Find and tap the files you want to upload.

5. View uploaded files in My Drive until you move them.

In order to upload a folder, open Drive on your computer.

Steps to upload and view files to a Google Drive on iPhone and iPad:

1. On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Drive app.

2. Tap Add.

3. Tap Upload.

4. Find and tap the files you want to upload.

5. To upload photos or videos, tap the photos and videos you want and tap Upload.