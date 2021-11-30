Legendary lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passes away

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, Tollywood’s famed lyricist and one of the most renowned songwriters passed away on Tuesday at the age of 66. He was suffering from lung cancer. He was admitted to ICU at a private hospital on November 24 and was later put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) due to the severity and complexity of his sickness.

According to reports, the infection had spread throughout his body, resulting in his death.

He was born in Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh, on May 20, 1955. He is survived by his wife and sons. His older son, Yogeshwar is a musician, while Raja, the younger son, is an actor.

With his grasp of language, Sastry has written lyrics for over 3,000 songs and left an unforgettable impact. His influence on Telugu music was undeniable. The government of India recently honoured him with Padma Shri.