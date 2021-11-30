Marakkar trailer is here; Fans thrilled

The grand trailer of the eagerly awaited movie ‘Marakkar’ has arrived. The trailer is rich with eye-popping battle scenes and thrilling fight scenes. The film is set to release on December 2.

Marakkar is the most expensive movie in Malayalam. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu, Arjun, Fazil, Sunil Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nedumudi Venu, Mukesh, Siddique, Ranji Panicker and Harish Perady.

Watch Marakkar Trailer here:

It is reported that Marakkar will be seen in 90% of the theatres in Kerala. It is learned that about 600 screens have been charted so far. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Ashirvad Cinemas. Dr. Roy, Santosh T. Kuruvila is the co-producer. Sabu Cyril is the art director. Tamil cameraman Thiru handles the camera. VFX is managed by Siddharth Priyadarshan.