Marakkar will stream on OTTs after theatre shows: Mohanlal confirms

Kochi: As his most anticipated movie ‘Marakkar: The Lion of the Arabian Sea’ directed by Priyadarshan is set to hit the theatres on December 2, Mohanlal confirmed that the movie will stream on OTT platforms after its theatre shows.

‘There were reports claiming that the movie will have a direct OTT release when we didn’t plan about the release. As such news was false, we opted to keep mum. ‘Marakkar’ makers have signed a contract with OTT platforms after confirming the theatrical release. So, ‘Marakkar’ will definitely have OTT release too,’ Mohanlal said, reported Mathrubhumi News.

‘Marakkar’, the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time, has a budget of Rs 100 crore. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Ashirvad Cinemas, the film stars Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun, Sunil Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles. Priyadarshan and Ani IV Sasi have penned the script, and the action scenes of the film are choreographed by Thyagarajan and Kasu Neda.

‘Marakkar-Arabikadalinte Simham’ was awarded as the Best Picture at the National Film Awards. ‘Marakkar’ has also come first in the much awaited New Indian Movies and Shows (most anticipated Indian movie) category at IMDB.