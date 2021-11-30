Pakistan imposes transit conditions on Indian aid to Afghanistan

Afghanistan has been given a list of conditions by Pakistan before Indian aid can reach the country. Pakistan recently announced it would allow the transport of 50,000 tons of wheat and life-saving medicines through Wagah as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. Both sides are working to resolve this new impasse in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan. According to India Today sources, Islamabad has sent a set of conditions, two of which are particularly concerning.

First, Pakistan insists that the supplies must be transported by Pakistani trucks. If not Indian trucks, then Afghan trucks can carry the material across to Afghanistan, according to the Indian side. Afghan trucks have also been transporting goods and materials on these roads in the past. The Pakistani side, however, insists on Pakistani trucks. Second, Pakistan wants to impose shipping charges on aid sent to Afghanistan. India insists that humanitarian assistance should not come at an additional cost.

Efforts are underway to reach an understanding so that aid reaches Afghans through United Nations agencies as soon as possible. Despite logistical problems at Wagah, India still allows Afghan trucks to transport material to their home countries. On November 24, Pakistan’s foreign office stated, ‘As a goodwill gesture towards the brotherly Afghan people, the Government of Pakistan has decided to allow the transportation of 50,000 Metric Tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via the Wagah Border on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes’. India’s Charge d’Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was formally informed of this decision by the Government of Pakistan today.

On Friday, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, said that the aid would reach Afghanistan without a deadline, but with winter fast approaching, the Indian government wanted to send aid as soon as possible. According to Bagchi, ‘there is no deadline for such things, but all the regional countries are on the same page regarding the humanitarian situation and determination to ensure that assistance is provided. They have called for unhindered and unimpeded access for goods and aid workers’.

‘They did not have a deadline in mind but with winters approaching, there are disturbing reports coming in of the dire humanitarian situation. Hope this joint call by security heads of the region would spur movement on the ground,’ he said. On October 7, India proposed sending aid to Afghanistan, and Pakistan accepted it on November 24.