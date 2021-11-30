Prithviraj to star in web-series on India’s Biscuit King Rajan Pillai‘s life

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a well-known Malayalam actor and director with a wide range of skills. He is going to direct and perform in an upcoming Hindi web series based on the life of India’s ‘Biscuit King’, Rajan Pillai, after directing Mohanlal’s Lucifer in 2019 and acting in a number of films.

The project will be produced in Hindi and will be funded by Yoodles Films. Prithviraj Sukumaran appears to be making his OTT and Bollywood debut with this series. However, it is unknown whether or not this unnamed series would be filmed in Malayalam.

Speaking about his role, Prithviraj said, ‘The existence of light and darkness in human lives has always engaged me as an actor and director and this story has it all: ambition, success, a jet setting lifestyle and then a hubris induced fall that took a man from the zenith of corporate power to the depravity of a prison cell. All this at the age of 47. Even though he passed away in 1995, his story serves as a relevant example of how the effects of success and power blur the line of morality, to this generation. It will be very interesting to discover what made this charismatic personality tick and to relive his intriguing, complex life’.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran is presently filming Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan, his forthcoming flick. Shaji Kailas directs the film, which is described as action entertainment. He is also anticipating the release of his directorial debut, Bro Daddy, starring Mohanlal.