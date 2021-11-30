‘Proud of your journey’: Namrata on 42 years of Mahesh Babu in Telugu industry

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu celebrated 42 years in the Telugu cinema industry on Monday. At the age of four, the actor made his debut as a child artist in a cameo part in the film Needa, and went on to appear in eight more films as a child artist.

To commemorate the occasion, the actor’s wife took to her social media handle to convey her happiness and joy. Namrata uploaded a stunning photo of the actor on her Instagram account, along with a lovely message to celebrate his wonderful journey.

She wrote, ’42 years of awesomeness and many more to look forward to! Incredibly happy and proud of your illustrious journey… Many congratulations @urstrulymahesh…Here’s to creating history! #42 YearsForSSMBReignInTFI’.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is presently filming the action film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which he will star with Keerthy Suresh. Parasuram will direct the film, which will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. as well as Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The film will be released on January 13, 2022, to coincide with Sankranthi.

