‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to arrive early in India on Dec 16

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, will be released a day early in India. The film’s original release date of December 17 has been pushed back to December 16.

Revealing the news on Monday, Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ‘#Xclusiv… SPIDER-MAN TO ARRIVE EARLY… #Sony Pictures Entertainment India have decided to release #SpiderMan: #NoWayHome a day early in #India: on [Thu] 16 Dec 2021, before #USA… In #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. #Marvel #SpiderManNoWayHome NEW POSTER’.

The film is a third solo feature of Spider-Man/Peter Parker. Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Marissa Tomei, and others feature in the film. There are also rumours that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man in the past, will appear in the film. Though, both have denied any involvement.