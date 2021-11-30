Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks indices fell sharply on Tuesday. The concern over new Covid-19 variant and Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna’s CEO’s remark that vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant has weighed upon the market.

BSE Sensex settled at 57,065, lower by 196 points. NSE Nifty fell 71 points to close at 16,983.11 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. NSE Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.3% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 1.4%. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as positive as 1,779 shares ended higher and 1,471 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid, Shree Cements, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Tata Consumer Products, SBI Life, Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Finance and TCS. The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, Reliance Industries and Coal India.