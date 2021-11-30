Strawberry gets a Bangla twist! New recipe has netizens amused

Weird food combinations are sometimes heavenly, but quite often, they seem unpalatable. A video that recently went viral, adds one more item to the list. A kind of ‘strawberry masala’, being served at a Bangladesh eatery, was posted on the Instagram page called Our Collection. The video posted also the process of making the ‘special’ dish and the recipe.

In the video, a man cuts the strawberries into small, bite-sized pieces and puts them in a jar. Next, he adds some spices and salt and closes the lid of this jar. Eventually, he gives the jar a good shake so as to get the spices evenly spread all over the strawberries. And then serves the dish on a paper plate. ‘Unique strawberry masala of Bangladesh’, the caption read.

The video which was shared on November 7, has recently took the internet by storm and has gathered more than 66 lakh views and 3.6 lakh likes. The post also has many funny reactions and comments by netizens, on this unusual food combo.