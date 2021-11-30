TN Govt playing petty politics, Kerala demands new dam: MM Mani

Idukki: CPM legislator and former electricity minister MM Mani stated on Tuesday that Tamil Nadu Government should take decisive action to counter an impending disaster that could happen if Mullaperiyar Dam collapses. He pointed out that he had visited the dam and assessed its terrible condition from inside.

‘Mullaperiyar Dam is a large water bomb waiting to burst out. The Tamil Nadu government is playing petty politics on the matter. There is no other solution to the problem other than building a new dam’, The Idukki Udumbanchola MLA said during a meeting held in Nedukandam in Idukki. He added that repair works won’t be enough to solve its dilapidated condition.

The former minister added that the state government is in favour of a new dam and it is up to TN chief minister MK Stalin to accept the demand.