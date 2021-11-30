TVS launches Apache RTR 200 4V in India: Know the features and price

New Delhi: TVS Motor on Tuesday launched its new 2022 Apache RTR 200 4V in the country. TVS has launched two variants – single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS of the new motorcycle. The motorcycle has been introduced in three colours – Gloss Black, Pearl White, and Matte Blue.

The new bike is powered with a 197.75cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine. The engine is mated with five-speed gearbox. The engine is capable of producing 20.2bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 16.8Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm.

The other features of the bike include three riding modes (Sport, Urban, and Rain), preload-adjustable Showa front suspension, TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, a Showa rear mono-shock, and adjustable brakes and clutch levers.

The bike is priced at 1,33,840 (ex-showroom).