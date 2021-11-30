UAE National Day: Dubai and Fujairah rulers’ pardons prisoners

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has pardoned 672 prisoners. The Dubai ruler ordered the release of the prisoners ahead of the ahead of the UAE’s 50th National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah has also ordered the release of 107 prisoners.

Earlier, His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the release of 237 prisoners and UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had pardoned 870 prisoners. The ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi had also pardoned 43 prisoners.